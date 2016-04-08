Rip City Purps is a mostly indica hybrid from Alphakronic Genes that pays homage to Portland, Oregon, the city where they got their start. By using their own hybrid Gobstopper, itself a cross of Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, and then backcrossing it with the Purple Urkle, AKG has created a seed line that adds better production, faster veg times, and some floral notes to the dense, dank-grape flavored buds of the Purple Urkle. An indica designed for the Pacific Northwest, this line will do well outdoors and is resistant to powdery mildew.