About this product
Natural, Food Grade
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
AC/DC, a phenotype of Cannatonic. The ACDC terpene profile presents an earthy, sweet, and skunky scent with a taste that hints at fruit. This terpene profile blend will serve as an excellent addition to any extract.
Profile: Earthy, sweet, skunky
About this strain
ACDC
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
610 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
