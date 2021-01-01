About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Alpha-Bisabolol is a versatile terpene isolate known for its fresh, sweet, and floral aroma. It is a colorless and highly viscous oil primarily derived from German Chamomile.
It has been reported that alpha-bisabolol has anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, and anti-microbial properties; because of this, Alpha-Bisabolol is widely used in cosmetics for its skin healing attributes. This terpene is commonly found in Kush and Diesel varieties, which are know for reducing pain and inflammation.
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
