About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Citronellol is a colorless oil with a floral scent. It found throughout nature in geraniums, roses, and citronella plants and is often used in perfumes but is most known for its usage in mosquito repellent; it is also used as a material for producing rose oxide.
Like many other terpenes, it may be anti-inflammatory and immunoregulating. Citronellol is claimed to offer anti-tumor effects and studies suggest citronellol has antifungal properties as well.
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
