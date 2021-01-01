About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Citronellol is a colorless oil with a floral scent. It found throughout nature in geraniums, roses, and citronella plants and is often used in perfumes but is most known for its usage in mosquito repellent; it is also used as a material for producing rose oxide.



Like many other terpenes, it may be anti-inflammatory and immunoregulating. Citronellol is claimed to offer anti-tumor effects and studies suggest citronellol has antifungal properties as well.