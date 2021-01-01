About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Geraniol has a floral, citrusy scent and comes as a colorless or slightly yellow oil. Perhaps the most well-known, natural source of geraniol are roses, though it is also found in lemongrass and citronella. It possess antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
Studies have found geraniol to be toxic to bacteria and many fungi. This terpene also makes for an effective insecticide and mosquito repellant, although it does attract bees who naturally produce the terpene themselves. Due to geraniol’s ability to biosynthesize with many other terpenes, it is often used to increase the effects of other terpenes.
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
