Geraniol has a floral, citrusy scent and comes as a colorless or slightly yellow oil. Perhaps the most well-known, natural source of geraniol are roses, though it is also found in lemongrass and citronella. It possess antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.



Studies have found geraniol to be toxic to bacteria and many fungi. This terpene also makes for an effective insecticide and mosquito repellant, although it does attract bees who naturally produce the terpene themselves. Due to geraniol’s ability to biosynthesize with many other terpenes, it is often used to increase the effects of other terpenes.