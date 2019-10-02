About this product
Natural, Food Grade
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Grape Ape is the result of crossing Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. The Grape Ape terpene profile has a distinct grape-like scent, hence the name, and is accompanied by earthy, skunky undertones.
Profile: Grape, sweet, skunky, earthy
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Grape Ape is the result of crossing Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. The Grape Ape terpene profile has a distinct grape-like scent, hence the name, and is accompanied by earthy, skunky undertones.
Profile: Grape, sweet, skunky, earthy
About this strain
Grape Ape
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,486 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.