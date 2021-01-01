About this product

Linalool is a colorless to pale yellow liquid terpene that possess a sweet lavender scent. Linalool occurs in several hundred species of plants ranging from spices and herbs to citrus fruits and rosewood. It also naturally occurs in plants and some fungi. Due to how common this terpene is there are many commercial uses for it, many of which are fragrance-based goods such a perfume and soap. Linalool is also used in pest control products that target fleas, fruit flies, and cockroaches.



When consumed in large quantities, linalool has been observed to have anti-inflammatory and pain managing properties. This terpene exhibits calming and sedative effects when inhaled, along with increased social interaction and lessened aggressive behavior. Lavender essential oil, of which linalool makes up a significant portion, has reported anti-agitation and antidepressant effects, most likely due to its activity on the NMDA receptor.