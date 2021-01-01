About this product
Linalool is a colorless to pale yellow liquid terpene that possess a sweet lavender scent. Linalool occurs in several hundred species of plants ranging from spices and herbs to citrus fruits and rosewood. It also naturally occurs in plants and some fungi. Due to how common this terpene is there are many commercial uses for it, many of which are fragrance-based goods such a perfume and soap. Linalool is also used in pest control products that target fleas, fruit flies, and cockroaches.
When consumed in large quantities, linalool has been observed to have anti-inflammatory and pain managing properties. This terpene exhibits calming and sedative effects when inhaled, along with increased social interaction and lessened aggressive behavior. Lavender essential oil, of which linalool makes up a significant portion, has reported anti-agitation and antidepressant effects, most likely due to its activity on the NMDA receptor.
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
