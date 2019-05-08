About this product

Myrcene is a yellow, oily liquid terpene with a pleasant scent that is frequently compared to herbs or cloves. It is found throughout nature in plants such as mango, lemongrass, thyme, hops, and eucalyptus. Myrcene is often used as an intermediate chemical for scented products but rarely used directly due its instability in air. The perfume industry commonly uses myrcene for the preparation of flavor and fragrance chemicals including linalool, citral, menthol, and more.



Myrcene has been observed to diminish inflammation. It has also been reported to have a strong sedative effect at higher doses and was found to act as a muscle relaxant in mice.