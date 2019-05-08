About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Myrcene is a yellow, oily liquid terpene with a pleasant scent that is frequently compared to herbs or cloves. It is found throughout nature in plants such as mango, lemongrass, thyme, hops, and eucalyptus. Myrcene is often used as an intermediate chemical for scented products but rarely used directly due its instability in air. The perfume industry commonly uses myrcene for the preparation of flavor and fragrance chemicals including linalool, citral, menthol, and more.
Myrcene has been observed to diminish inflammation. It has also been reported to have a strong sedative effect at higher doses and was found to act as a muscle relaxant in mice.
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
