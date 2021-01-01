About this product

Terpinolene is a white to pale amber, liquid terpene that has a sweet, pine-like aroma. It is mostly used to add pleasant scents to industrial fluids but is also used for perfume, soaps, creams, and more, along with being used as a flavoring agent. Primarily, this terpene is naturally found in plants such as apple, cumin, cypress, hemp, lemon, lilac, marjoram, pine, rosemary, sage, and tea tree. Terpinolene is one of the isomers of terpinene and is also known as δ-terpinene.



One of the primary reported benefits of terpinolene is its sedative effects--this is especially true when inhaled as a vapor. Another reported benefit of terpinolene is its ability to serve as an antimicrobial. It was found that terpinolene displayed antibacterial activity when in contact with Bacillus subtilis, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli.