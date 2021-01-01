About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Terpinolene is a white to pale amber, liquid terpene that has a sweet, pine-like aroma. It is mostly used to add pleasant scents to industrial fluids but is also used for perfume, soaps, creams, and more, along with being used as a flavoring agent. Primarily, this terpene is naturally found in plants such as apple, cumin, cypress, hemp, lemon, lilac, marjoram, pine, rosemary, sage, and tea tree. Terpinolene is one of the isomers of terpinene and is also known as δ-terpinene.
One of the primary reported benefits of terpinolene is its sedative effects--this is especially true when inhaled as a vapor. Another reported benefit of terpinolene is its ability to serve as an antimicrobial. It was found that terpinolene displayed antibacterial activity when in contact with Bacillus subtilis, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli.
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
