Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
WiFi, also known as White Fire OG, is a cross of Fire Kush and The White, which was first bred in the early 2000’s. The WiFi terpene profile consists of a sour, earthy, and diesel aroma.
Profile: Sweet, earthy, diesel
White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.
About this brand
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.