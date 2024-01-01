Ruby Violet | Eighth Ounce

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each jar contains an eighth ounce (3.5g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Sweet berry with floral and earthy hints

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this strain

Ruby Violet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Nana x Gush Mints strains and bred by Purple City Genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Ruby Violet stands out with its captivating aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with diesel and earthiness. Leafly customers report that Ruby Violet's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Ruby Violet typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Violet, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
