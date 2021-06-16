About this product

"Biscotti smells like walking into a bakery - a little bit of sugar, spice and everything nice. This strain by Sticky Farms is a genetic blend of South Florida OG and Gelato. Biscotti has a rich terpene profile including caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, creating a sensory experience that will have you salivating. These dense green buds are covered in amber pistils and just might be your new favorite confectionary item.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."