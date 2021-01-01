About this product

"Blue Lime Pie by Sticky is known to be a decedent and super relaxing strain. The Indica dominant cultivar produces a smooth smoke that lingers sweet on the tongue.



Blue Lime Pie has a fruity and zesty aroma, packed full of the terpenes carophyllene, linalool, limonene. The genetic cross of Key Lime Pie and Blue Power offers a big body buzz and generally happy high.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."