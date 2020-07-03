Collie Man Kush by Mendo Valley Farms | Gold (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
"Collie Man Kush, grown by Mendo Valley Farms in Mendocino County, is a Sativa cross of Humbolt Reserve OG x Asphalt Plant.
Flow Kana’s ‘Active’ line is made up of Sativa and Sativa-dominant craft strains cultivated by independent farmers in Northern California. Active strains offer an energizing effect that is helpful with creativity and socializing. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Active strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Collie Man Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
100% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
