Flow Kana

Lava Dawg by Sticky | Gold (3.5g)

THC 16%CBD

"Lava Dawg, grown by Sticky in Mendocino County, is a cross of Chem Dog and Lava Cake. With a sharp, pungent nose and a powerful, buzzy effect, this flower is a real crowd-pleaser.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable under the California sun."
