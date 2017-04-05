"Legend OG prerolls from Independent Farm are hand packed and ready to go! The Indica dominant strain is a heavy hitting and happy high. A child of OG Kush, this cultivar offers a multilayered herbal aroma that is both sweet and spicy. Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, humulene, linalool hit the nose with pungent gas and sweet citrus.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."