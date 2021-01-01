About this product
"Lemonhead OG is a hybrid Kush cut that maintains classic Kush effects. Grown by Mendocino Legacy, it imparts a comforting, relaxing high with hints of inspiration that’s encouraged by its citrusy flavor and sweet, spicy aroma. This earthy strain is perfect for a relaxing day at home. Or, with a convenient jar of minis, a relaxing day wherever."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP