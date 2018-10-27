About this product

"Mango Sherbet, grown sustainably under the sun by Sticky in Mendocino, is a Hybrid cross that provides comfort and relaxation. Crossed with Mango Trees X Mango Kush X Sherbet, Mango Sherbet has a fruity, earthy aroma that transports you to a sweet, tropical paradise.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."