"Mother’s Milk by HIOAK lives up to its maternal name. A cross between Nepali OG and Appalachia, it gently creeps over your body, delivering a calm and happy high.



Its 27% THC and beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene terpene profile quietly lull you into a comfortable and euphoric couch-lock, despite its Sativa dominance.



With Mother’s Milk minis, you can indulge in its spicy flavor, sweet aroma, and loving motherly effects again and again."