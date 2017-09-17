Mother's Milk Mini Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
"Mother’s Milk by HIOAK lives up to its maternal name. A cross between Nepali OG and Appalachia, it gently creeps over your body, delivering a calm and happy high.
Its 27% THC and beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene terpene profile quietly lull you into a comfortable and euphoric couch-lock, despite its Sativa dominance.
With Mother’s Milk minis, you can indulge in its spicy flavor, sweet aroma, and loving motherly effects again and again."
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!