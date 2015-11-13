Orange Creamsicle 1g Pre-roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
"Orange Creamsicle from Moonraker Farms is a summertime essential, rolled and ready in a 1 gram pre-roll. This Sativa-dominant strain is a combination of sweet citrus and vanilla, just like the classic treat. Orange Creamsicle has been expertly grown, trimmed, cured, milled and rolled for optimal freshness.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Orange Creamsicle effects
Reported by real people like you
131 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
