About this product

"Orange Creamsicle from Moonraker Farms is a summertime essential, rolled and ready in a 1 gram pre-roll. This Sativa-dominant strain is a combination of sweet citrus and vanilla, just like the classic treat. Orange Creamsicle has been expertly grown, trimmed, cured, milled and rolled for optimal freshness.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."