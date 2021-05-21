Pai Gow by Elysian Fields | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
"Pai Gow is a Sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Skywalker OG and Rare Dankness #1. Grown under the sun by Elysian Fields in Mendocino County, Pai Gow has a sweet, OG aroma and delivers a euphoric and uplifting high.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Pai Gow effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
8% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
8% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
8% of people report feeling euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!