Peanut Butter Breath Mini Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"With an uplifting and soothing effect, Peanut Butter Breath is sure to put a smile on your face. This tasty flower has a nutty, earthy aroma that is said to bring on total body relaxation in tingly, euphoric waves.
This cultivar is a cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath, grown under the sun by Independent Farms using sustainable cultivation practices. This flower has high amounts of βCaryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, making it an uplifting yet deeply relaxing smoke.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!