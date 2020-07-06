About this product

"With an uplifting and soothing effect, Peanut Butter Breath is sure to put a smile on your face. This tasty flower has a nutty, earthy aroma that is said to bring on total body relaxation in tingly, euphoric waves.



This cultivar is a cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath, grown under the sun by Independent Farms using sustainable cultivation practices. This flower has high amounts of βCaryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, making it an uplifting yet deeply relaxing smoke.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."