About this product

"Pineapple Rising from Elysian Fields will whisk you on a tropical getaway without ever leaving the living room. This Sativa-dominant strain is known for its distinct aroma of exotic fruits, pineapple, mango, and diesel.



Pineapple Rising has 25% cannabinoids and 2.5% terpenes, offering a cerebral experience that is energetic and creative. This cultivar’s sweetness makes it a great dessert strain, notes of spice are sure to make your mouth water.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."