About this product
"Pink Cupcakes by HIOAK is a sweet and spicy hybrid that will comfort you better than any other cupcakes ever could. Its 34% worth of cannabinoids combined with its over 2% of terpenes makes for a powerful entourage effect that’s highlighted by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.
With a spicy, earthy flavor accented by a sweet and spicy aroma, your taste buds will experience just as much inspiration as your mind will. Grab a pack of Pink Cupcakes prerolls so you and your tastebuds can indulge in this sweet treat anytime, anywhere."
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
