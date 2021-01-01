About this product

"Pink Cupcakes by HIOAK is a sweet and spicy Hybrid that will comfort you better than any other cupcakes ever could. Its 34% worth of cannabinoids combined with its over 2% of terpenes makes for a powerful entourage effect that’s highlighted by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.



With a spicy, earthy flavor accented by a sweet and spicy aroma, your taste buds will experience just as much inspiration as your mind will. Grab a jar of Pink Cupcakes minis because, like actual cupcakes, you’re going to want to enjoy it more than once."