About this product

"Pluto, grown under the sun in Mendocino County by Sticky, is an Indica with relaxing effects for the mind and body. The top three terpenes for Pluto (Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool) indicate the effects will offer relief while boosting one's mood.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."