About this product

"Purple Punch packs a feel-good punch that you’ll love to end your day with. This flower can offer pain relieving, euphoric effects. Grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Clover Valley Ranch in Lake County, this Indica flower is a well-loved cross of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."