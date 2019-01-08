Purple Punch 1g Pre-roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
"Purple Punch packs a feel-good punch that you’ll love to end your day with. This flower can offer pain relieving, euphoric effects. Grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Clover Valley Ranch in Lake County, this Indica flower is a well-loved cross of Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,037 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
