Rolls Choice 1g Pre-roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
"Roll’s Choice, grown by Mendocino Grasslands in Mendocino County, is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Master Kush and C4. With a gassy scent and delicious taste, this heavy-duty flower offers an elevated and focused effect. A great pairing for this strain would be a cold Modelo and a hefty burrito.
Roll's Choice is said to help with focus and also relaxes your body – however, keep in mind that this is a heavy duty strain. Fun Fact: Roll's Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup. A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing all weekend long.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Rolls Choice effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
