"Roll’s Choice, grown by Mendocino Grasslands in Mendocino County, is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Master Kush and C4. With a gassy scent and delicious taste, this heavy-duty flower offers an elevated and focused effect. A great pairing for this strain would be a cold Modelo and a hefty burrito.



Roll's Choice is said to help with focus and also relaxes your body – however, keep in mind that this is a heavy duty strain. Fun Fact: Roll's Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup. A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing all weekend long.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."