"Rum Cake from Elysian Fields is absolute bliss. The potent and flavorful cultivar offers high relaxation with 30% cannabinoid content. Immerse yourself in earthy and sweet aromas as the smooth smoke fills you with ease. Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene make Rum Cake a slice of the divine.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."