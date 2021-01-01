About this product

"Mother’s Milk by HIOAK lives up to its maternal name. A cross between Nepali OG and Appalachia, it gently creeps over your body, delivering a calm and happy high.



Its 27% THC and beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene terpene profile quietly lull you into a comfortable and euphoric couch-lock, despite its Sativa dominance.



Like only a mother can, Mother’s Milk prerolls take care of the hassle for you, so all you have to do is light up and embrace its spicy flavor, sweet aroma, and loving motherly effects."