Sour Diesel by Clover Valley Ranch | Silver (3.5g)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
"Sour Diesel from Clover Valley Ranch is a fast-acting and energizing Sativa strain that will kick start any day. The dense buds give off a citrusy aroma with notes of diesel for a robust sensory experience. Sour Diesel is known for stimulating creativity and an energetic buzz. Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give Sour Diesel it’s infamous sour scent.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,491 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!