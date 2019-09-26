Superglue Mini Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Superglue by Stocker & Stocker is considered a rare find. Unique to California, Superglue has a rich, musky aroma and thicky, chunky flowers. The Hybrid strain is a genetic cross of Afghani and Northern Lights. The thick smoke produces an earthy flavor with hints of pine and citrus, thanks to its robust terpene profile. Superglue offers a full-body experience that is both relaxing and cerebral.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!