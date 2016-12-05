About this product
"Valley Girl by SEED707 is a cross between SFV OG and Face Off OG, and it maintains those OG effects. An Indica-leaning cross, this earthy, herbal strain provides mega relaxation and comfort, amplified by its heavy terpene content of mainly myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and limonene. Enjoy a jar of minis for repeat evenings of relaxation."
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.
Valley Girl effects
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
