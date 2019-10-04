About this product

"Infused with Vanilla Frosting, Wedding Cake is an apt description of this pre-roll by Flow Kana. A Hybrid variety with over 37% cannabinoids and 34% THC, it's relaxing but active cerebral effects make it a tempting dessert option after a big meal. And with highlights of beta-caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene, its sweet and citrusy flavor profile will satisfy any sweet tooth."