Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | Greenhouse Grown

Genetics: Runtz x Forbidden Zkittlez



THCA: 27.86%

D9-THC: 0.14%



THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.



Description:

Forbidden Runtz is a flavorful indica-dominant hybrid cultivated in greenhouse environments to balance natural sunlight with controlled conditions. This strain is a cross between Runtz and Forbidden Zkittlez, resulting in a unique flavor profile that combines sweet, fruity, and earthy notes.



The aroma is a delightful blend of berry, candy, and pine scents, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of emerald green hues with dark orange hairs, all coated in a generous layer of frosty white trichomes.



Effects:

Consumers report that Forbidden Runtz delivers a balanced high, starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz followed by a soothing body relaxation. The effects are known to be euphoric, calming, and arousing, making it suitable for evening use.



Terpene Profile:

Myrcene: Earthy and musky, possibly aiding in relaxation

Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood

Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief



read more