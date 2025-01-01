Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor

Genetics: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33



THCA: 29.02%

D9-THC: 0.14%



THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.



Description:

Ice Cream Cake is a premium indica-dominant hybrid cultivated indoors to ensure top-tier quality and consistency. This strain combines the genetics of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, resulting in a rich, creamy flavor profile complemented by sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its dessert-inspired name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light green and dark purple hues, all coated in a generous layer of icy trichomes.



Effects:

Consumers report that Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects, making it an ideal choice for evening use. The high typically begins with a calming cerebral lift, followed by a soothing body relaxation that can ease stress and promote restful sleep. Users often note feelings of happiness, relaxation, and sleepiness.

Terpene Profile:



Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief

Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood

Linalool: Floral and calming, possibly aiding in relaxation



