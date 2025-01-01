About this product
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
THCA: 29.02%
D9-THC: 0.14%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Ice Cream Cake is a premium indica-dominant hybrid cultivated indoors to ensure top-tier quality and consistency. This strain combines the genetics of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, resulting in a rich, creamy flavor profile complemented by sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its dessert-inspired name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light green and dark purple hues, all coated in a generous layer of icy trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects, making it an ideal choice for evening use. The high typically begins with a calming cerebral lift, followed by a soothing body relaxation that can ease stress and promote restful sleep. Users often note feelings of happiness, relaxation, and sleepiness.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Linalool: Floral and calming, possibly aiding in relaxation
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
THCA: 29.02%
D9-THC: 0.14%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Ice Cream Cake is a premium indica-dominant hybrid cultivated indoors to ensure top-tier quality and consistency. This strain combines the genetics of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, resulting in a rich, creamy flavor profile complemented by sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its dessert-inspired name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light green and dark purple hues, all coated in a generous layer of icy trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects, making it an ideal choice for evening use. The high typically begins with a calming cerebral lift, followed by a soothing body relaxation that can ease stress and promote restful sleep. Users often note feelings of happiness, relaxation, and sleepiness.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Linalool: Floral and calming, possibly aiding in relaxation
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
THCA: 29.02%
D9-THC: 0.14%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Ice Cream Cake is a premium indica-dominant hybrid cultivated indoors to ensure top-tier quality and consistency. This strain combines the genetics of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, resulting in a rich, creamy flavor profile complemented by sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its dessert-inspired name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light green and dark purple hues, all coated in a generous layer of icy trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects, making it an ideal choice for evening use. The high typically begins with a calming cerebral lift, followed by a soothing body relaxation that can ease stress and promote restful sleep. Users often note feelings of happiness, relaxation, and sleepiness.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Linalool: Floral and calming, possibly aiding in relaxation
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
THCA: 29.02%
D9-THC: 0.14%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Ice Cream Cake is a premium indica-dominant hybrid cultivated indoors to ensure top-tier quality and consistency. This strain combines the genetics of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, resulting in a rich, creamy flavor profile complemented by sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
The aroma is a delightful blend of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, creating an inviting scent that mirrors its dessert-inspired name. The buds are dense and exhibit a vibrant mix of light green and dark purple hues, all coated in a generous layer of icy trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Ice Cream Cake delivers deeply relaxing effects, making it an ideal choice for evening use. The high typically begins with a calming cerebral lift, followed by a soothing body relaxation that can ease stress and promote restful sleep. Users often note feelings of happiness, relaxation, and sleepiness.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Linalool: Floral and calming, possibly aiding in relaxation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flower Mind
Elevate Your State of Mind with Flower Mind!
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
Welcome to a new kind of high.
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
Welcome to a new kind of high.
Notice a problem?Report this item