Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor

Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies x Unknown



THCA: 26.65%

D9-THC: 0.11%



THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.



Description:

This Lemon Cherry Gelato is a boutique-grade indica-dominant hybrid grown indoors for maximum quality and consistency. A cultivar known for its rich aroma and visually stunning buds, this strain features genetics from Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies, offering a sweet, fruit-forward flavor profile with earthy depth.



The nose is bright and complex—zesty citrus, ripe cherry, and sugary gelato dominate, with subtle undertones of earth and spice. Its look matches the scent: dense, colorful nugs dusted with a heavy layer of trichomes.



Effects:

Users describe a relaxing, mood-lifting experience with Lemon Cherry Gelato, often noting feelings of calm and mental ease. Ideal for winding down in the evening or whenever you’re ready to unplug, this strain offers a well-rounded experience appreciated by both new and seasoned connoisseurs.



Terpene Profile:

Caryophyllene: Spicy and warm, commonly associated with calming properties

Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting in aroma

Linalool: Floral and herbaceous with a soothing character



