About this product
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies x Unknown
THCA: 26.65%
D9-THC: 0.11%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
This Lemon Cherry Gelato is a boutique-grade indica-dominant hybrid grown indoors for maximum quality and consistency. A cultivar known for its rich aroma and visually stunning buds, this strain features genetics from Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies, offering a sweet, fruit-forward flavor profile with earthy depth.
The nose is bright and complex—zesty citrus, ripe cherry, and sugary gelato dominate, with subtle undertones of earth and spice. Its look matches the scent: dense, colorful nugs dusted with a heavy layer of trichomes.
Effects:
Users describe a relaxing, mood-lifting experience with Lemon Cherry Gelato, often noting feelings of calm and mental ease. Ideal for winding down in the evening or whenever you’re ready to unplug, this strain offers a well-rounded experience appreciated by both new and seasoned connoisseurs.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and warm, commonly associated with calming properties
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting in aroma
Linalool: Floral and herbaceous with a soothing character
About this brand
Flower Mind
Elevate Your State of Mind with Flower Mind!
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
Welcome to a new kind of high.
