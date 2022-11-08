All wrapped up in one beautiful package, you receive the Supernova Gummies, Release Lube and Pleasure Pearls!

Liberee Supernova gummy is designed to help regulate the hormones, restore energy levels, help metabolism, and improve cognitive function. This gummy will give you the drive you need to enjoy your life (and sex) a little bit more!

Liberee Release personal lubricant was created to help women ensure a pleasurable experience every time. Our Lube is PH balanced and unscented to match a women’s natural environment. It is made with a vegetable-based silicone alternative that allows for a serious glide without having harmful chemicals or eroding condoms. Release also contains a hyaluronic acid complex to increase the vagina’s natural moisture and elasticity and added pre and probiotics further help to nourish the vaginal tissue.

Libérée’s Pleasure Pearls are every woman’s secret weapon. Weather you are looking to enhance the sexual experience, or relieve discomfort during intercourse, these little beauties will contribute. These pearls have also significantly decreased menstrual pain and cramps for some participants in Libérée trials.