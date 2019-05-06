Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Focus North

Focus North

Duct Tape

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Duct Tape effects

Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!