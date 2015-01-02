About this product
Flower cannabis of White Nightmare strain from Forbidden Farms.
About this strain
Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.
White Nightmare effects
Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!