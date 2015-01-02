About this product
Pre-Roll of White Nightmare from Forbidden Farms
About this strain
Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.
White Nightmare effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
