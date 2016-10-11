THC that’s not intoxicating? Yes! Find out if THCV is right for you. Each lemon flavored tablet contains 10mg Delta-9 THCV. Each tin contains 48 tablets (480mg THCV per tin!).
Warning: DO NOT use this product if you are under medical care for, or have a history of: malnourishment, lack of appetite, eating disorder, or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).
One serving (1 tablet) contains 10mg Delta-9 THCV (Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabivarin). Each reusable, recyclable tin contains 48 tablets (480mg total Delta-9 THCV). Made with all natural ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. Third-party tested. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non-GMO | USA Hemp
Suggested Use: Adults chew one tablet in the daytime with a snack or meal, or as directed by a medical professional.
Other Ingredients: Sugar, maltodextrin, calcium phosphate, citric acid, rice bran wax, and natural lemon flavor.
Pro Tips: -Many people feel energized from THCV, so we recommend using it during the day, not in the evening or before bed. -Depending on body mass and cannabinoid sensitivity, some people find that two tablets twice per day work well. In our experience, 5 tablets taken throughout the day is effective. Start low, go slow, and take note of what works best for you. -Edibles are best absorbed in the mouth, chew slowly before swallowing. -Store in a cool, dry place.
Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Consult your healthcare provider if you are using any prescription medications, have a medical condition, are pregnant or nursing.
THC Disclaimer: This product is third-party tested to ensure it contains only Delta-9 THCV, no other variations of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). However, it’s unclear whether a standard drug test (blood or urine) would be able to accurately discern the difference between use of non-intoxicating Delta-9 THCV and other forms of THC. Forge Hemp Company stands behind its products 100%, but will not be held liable for users’ drug screening results.
This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
