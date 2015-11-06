Loading…
Foundation Holistic LLC

Flaming Cookies #47

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Flaming Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
