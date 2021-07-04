About this strain
Bred by Washington Bud Co., Love Is Love is a complex cross of Harlequin, Purple Sour Diesel, and Ripped Bubba. This hybrid’s buds are dark green in color with purple accents and orange hairs. Its earthy and floral flavors carry a sweetness that may leave you feeling peaceful, giggy, and carefree.
Love Is Love effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
