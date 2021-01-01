About this product
Need a good night’s sleep?
Our Celestial Sleep gummies are here to help! These gummies are made with our proprietary blend of THC, CBN, and terpenes to help you relax and fall blissfully asleep.
CBN is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that offers relaxing, sleepy properties, which means your sleep will be more restful. Celestial means supremely good and these gummies are exactly that. Sweet dreams :)
5mg THC, 2mg CBN
To learn more about CBN, read this article from our friends at Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/news/science-tech/what-is-cbn-and-what-are-the-benefits-of-this-cannabinoid
About this brand
Freshly Baked Company
Freshly Baked Company was founded in 2018 by disabled veterans Philip Smith and Jenny Roseman who found cannabis to be an effective way of managing PTSD associated with their service to our country. Philip is an Iraq combat Marine and Jenny was a 9/11 first responder at the Pentagon while in the Air Force. Motivated by their experience with cannabis, they aspired to start a company that could help others who suffer from PTSD.