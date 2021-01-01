About this product

Need a good night’s sleep?

Our Celestial Sleep gummies are here to help! These gummies are made with our proprietary blend of THC, CBN, and terpenes to help you relax and fall blissfully asleep.



CBN is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that offers relaxing, sleepy properties, which means your sleep will be more restful. Celestial means supremely good and these gummies are exactly that. Sweet dreams :)

5mg THC, 2mg CBN



To learn more about CBN, read this article from our friends at Leafly: https://www.leafly.com/news/science-tech/what-is-cbn-and-what-are-the-benefits-of-this-cannabinoid