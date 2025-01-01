About this product
The Friendly Battery Kit with Charger is a versatile accessory for vaping enthusiasts. It is designed to work seamlessly with 510-threaded cartridges. Priced at $14.99, this kit includes a micro USB charger and features three voltage settings—2.0V, 2.4V, and 2.9V—allowing users to customize their vaping experience. These settings help carefully control the heating to preserve the flavors and effectiveness of the e-liquids.
Benefits
This battery kit is portable and easy to carry.
Features easy operation with a simple button system for adjusting voltages.
The voltage variability ensures that e-liquids are vaporized at an optimal temperature, preserving terpenes and preventing burn-off.
Suggested Use
For the best results, attach a compatible 510-threaded cartridge to the battery. Power the device on and select the desired voltage by pressing the button the necessary number of times to reach your voltage color indicator. Charge the battery regularly with the included micro USB charger for optimal use.
Warnings
This battery kit should only be used with 510-threaded cartridges.
Follow the voltage instructions carefully to avoid overheating or damaging the cartridge.
Use only the included charger to prevent damage to the battery.
Please keep it in a place away from excessive heat or cold.
Benefits
This battery kit is portable and easy to carry.
Features easy operation with a simple button system for adjusting voltages.
The voltage variability ensures that e-liquids are vaporized at an optimal temperature, preserving terpenes and preventing burn-off.
Suggested Use
For the best results, attach a compatible 510-threaded cartridge to the battery. Power the device on and select the desired voltage by pressing the button the necessary number of times to reach your voltage color indicator. Charge the battery regularly with the included micro USB charger for optimal use.
Warnings
This battery kit should only be used with 510-threaded cartridges.
Follow the voltage instructions carefully to avoid overheating or damaging the cartridge.
Use only the included charger to prevent damage to the battery.
Please keep it in a place away from excessive heat or cold.
Friendly Battery Kit with Charger
FRIENDLYBatteries & Power
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
The Friendly Battery Kit with Charger is a versatile accessory for vaping enthusiasts. It is designed to work seamlessly with 510-threaded cartridges. Priced at $14.99, this kit includes a micro USB charger and features three voltage settings—2.0V, 2.4V, and 2.9V—allowing users to customize their vaping experience. These settings help carefully control the heating to preserve the flavors and effectiveness of the e-liquids.
Benefits
This battery kit is portable and easy to carry.
Features easy operation with a simple button system for adjusting voltages.
The voltage variability ensures that e-liquids are vaporized at an optimal temperature, preserving terpenes and preventing burn-off.
Suggested Use
For the best results, attach a compatible 510-threaded cartridge to the battery. Power the device on and select the desired voltage by pressing the button the necessary number of times to reach your voltage color indicator. Charge the battery regularly with the included micro USB charger for optimal use.
Warnings
This battery kit should only be used with 510-threaded cartridges.
Follow the voltage instructions carefully to avoid overheating or damaging the cartridge.
Use only the included charger to prevent damage to the battery.
Please keep it in a place away from excessive heat or cold.
Benefits
This battery kit is portable and easy to carry.
Features easy operation with a simple button system for adjusting voltages.
The voltage variability ensures that e-liquids are vaporized at an optimal temperature, preserving terpenes and preventing burn-off.
Suggested Use
For the best results, attach a compatible 510-threaded cartridge to the battery. Power the device on and select the desired voltage by pressing the button the necessary number of times to reach your voltage color indicator. Charge the battery regularly with the included micro USB charger for optimal use.
Warnings
This battery kit should only be used with 510-threaded cartridges.
Follow the voltage instructions carefully to avoid overheating or damaging the cartridge.
Use only the included charger to prevent damage to the battery.
Please keep it in a place away from excessive heat or cold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
Notice a problem?Report this item