The Friendly Battery Kit with Charger is a versatile accessory for vaping enthusiasts. It is designed to work seamlessly with 510-threaded cartridges. Priced at $14.99, this kit includes a micro USB charger and features three voltage settings—2.0V, 2.4V, and 2.9V—allowing users to customize their vaping experience. These settings help carefully control the heating to preserve the flavors and effectiveness of the e-liquids.



Benefits

This battery kit is portable and easy to carry.

Features easy operation with a simple button system for adjusting voltages.

The voltage variability ensures that e-liquids are vaporized at an optimal temperature, preserving terpenes and preventing burn-off.



Suggested Use

For the best results, attach a compatible 510-threaded cartridge to the battery. Power the device on and select the desired voltage by pressing the button the necessary number of times to reach your voltage color indicator. Charge the battery regularly with the included micro USB charger for optimal use.



Warnings

This battery kit should only be used with 510-threaded cartridges.

Follow the voltage instructions carefully to avoid overheating or damaging the cartridge.

Use only the included charger to prevent damage to the battery.

Please keep it in a place away from excessive heat or cold.

