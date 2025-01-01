About this product
Introducing our Friendly Blend Ice Cream Cake 2000MG Disposable Vape, priced at just $14.99. This vape delivers an irresistible sweet vanilla flavor that's perfect for sharing. It’s designed to provide a relaxed feeling, making it ideal for unwinding in the evenings. Our disposable vapes are completely free from nicotine content and undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure your safety and peace of mind. Order yours today!
Besides its portability and ease of use, this Ice Cream Disposable Vape can provide several benefits, including:
A calming sensation
Happiness
A boost in appetite
Increased focus
Begin by taking a small puff (2 to 3), then pause for a few minutes to assess the effects. This vape operates through inhalation without needing buttons or adjustments, offering an exceptionally user-friendly experience. Keep the vape stored upright in a cool place. It is important to stay hydrated while using this product.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
The Ice Cream Cake Vape is available for purchase by individuals 21 years of age or older.
It is not advisable for use by pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep this product out of reach of children and pets.
Avoid leaving your vape in direct sunlight.
If you have any medical conditions, refrain from using this product.
Avoid overcharging your vape to protect the battery's longevity.
Don’t operate heavy machines after consuming this product.
Not intended for ingestion.
This vape is not used to treat any disease.
Besides its portability and ease of use, this Ice Cream Disposable Vape can provide several benefits, including:
A calming sensation
Happiness
A boost in appetite
Increased focus
Begin by taking a small puff (2 to 3), then pause for a few minutes to assess the effects. This vape operates through inhalation without needing buttons or adjustments, offering an exceptionally user-friendly experience. Keep the vape stored upright in a cool place. It is important to stay hydrated while using this product.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
The Ice Cream Cake Vape is available for purchase by individuals 21 years of age or older.
It is not advisable for use by pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep this product out of reach of children and pets.
Avoid leaving your vape in direct sunlight.
If you have any medical conditions, refrain from using this product.
Avoid overcharging your vape to protect the battery's longevity.
Don’t operate heavy machines after consuming this product.
Not intended for ingestion.
This vape is not used to treat any disease.
Friendly Blend Ice Cream Cake 2000MG Disposable Vape
FRIENDLYVape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Introducing our Friendly Blend Ice Cream Cake 2000MG Disposable Vape, priced at just $14.99. This vape delivers an irresistible sweet vanilla flavor that's perfect for sharing. It’s designed to provide a relaxed feeling, making it ideal for unwinding in the evenings. Our disposable vapes are completely free from nicotine content and undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure your safety and peace of mind. Order yours today!
Besides its portability and ease of use, this Ice Cream Disposable Vape can provide several benefits, including:
A calming sensation
Happiness
A boost in appetite
Increased focus
Begin by taking a small puff (2 to 3), then pause for a few minutes to assess the effects. This vape operates through inhalation without needing buttons or adjustments, offering an exceptionally user-friendly experience. Keep the vape stored upright in a cool place. It is important to stay hydrated while using this product.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
The Ice Cream Cake Vape is available for purchase by individuals 21 years of age or older.
It is not advisable for use by pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep this product out of reach of children and pets.
Avoid leaving your vape in direct sunlight.
If you have any medical conditions, refrain from using this product.
Avoid overcharging your vape to protect the battery's longevity.
Don’t operate heavy machines after consuming this product.
Not intended for ingestion.
This vape is not used to treat any disease.
Besides its portability and ease of use, this Ice Cream Disposable Vape can provide several benefits, including:
A calming sensation
Happiness
A boost in appetite
Increased focus
Begin by taking a small puff (2 to 3), then pause for a few minutes to assess the effects. This vape operates through inhalation without needing buttons or adjustments, offering an exceptionally user-friendly experience. Keep the vape stored upright in a cool place. It is important to stay hydrated while using this product.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
The Ice Cream Cake Vape is available for purchase by individuals 21 years of age or older.
It is not advisable for use by pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Keep this product out of reach of children and pets.
Avoid leaving your vape in direct sunlight.
If you have any medical conditions, refrain from using this product.
Avoid overcharging your vape to protect the battery's longevity.
Don’t operate heavy machines after consuming this product.
Not intended for ingestion.
This vape is not used to treat any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
Notice a problem?Report this item