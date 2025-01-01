Our Friendly Mixed Fruit 25mg Delta 8 Gummies are here to liven up your day! These gummies come in five mouthwatering flavors—Blue Raspberry, Lime, Strawberry, Mango, and Watermelon—that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Plus, they’re vegan! Each gummy is made with legally extracted cannabinoids to help you experience good vibes with a refreshing twist. These gummies provide a motivating and uplifting sensation while also helping you relax physically.



Many people enjoy Delta 8 for its positive effects on mood and well-being. Delta 8 works by interacting with specific receptors in your body that help maintain balance. Here’s what users often report:



Calming effects

Boosting appetite

Easing nausea

Providing relaxation without psychoactive effects



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 40 total servings per jar.



Directions For Use: 1 gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 1000 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 1000MG mixed fruit gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

