Ready to enjoy the natural benefits of Phyto-cannabinoids? Our Friendly Delta 8 Cherry Gummies offer a sweet cherry flavor, with each gummy delivering 25mg of full-spectrum Delta 8. These vegan gummies are crafted to support your endocannabinoid system and are made from Delta 8, backed by third-party lab testing. With 0.606% Delta-8 THC, these gummies are a perfect, plant-based alternative to alcohol for your next hangout. Order your Delta 8 Cherry Gummies today and experience the difference.



Our 150mg Delta 8 Cherry Gummies are designed for those seeking a smooth, relaxing experience. Packed with juicy cherry flavor, these gummies are made with premium organic ingredients. Here’s what you can expect:



Balanced sleep cycle

Gentle relaxation

Stress relief

A pleasant, calming experience



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG cherry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

