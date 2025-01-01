FRIENDLY's Delta 8 150MG Grape Gummies: 6 delicious gummies. Each gummy is delivered with 25mg of Delta 8 and a delicious grape flavor that is loved by many. These gummies are created with a variety of premium vegan ingredients, making them suitable for many entertainment nights, parties, as well as gatherings with friends. Savor the satisfying taste our Grape Gummies deliver. These treats also bring relaxing vibes to any occasion.



Our Delta 8 THC Grape Gummies may offer several positive effects, including:



Increased appetite

Improved focus

Elevated mood

Reduced nausea

Stress relief

Enhanced creativity



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Grape gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

